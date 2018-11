Kurt A. Wilson

Kurt A. Wilson, 61, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at his residence.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 17, downstairs in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating.

