LaDonna Schermesser, 66, of Collinsville, passed away at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Tuesday, June 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, Ill.