Lana Sue Rhodes (Austin), 65, of Roxana, sadly passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 13, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1952, in Wood River, a daughter of the late Jack and Donna Austin (Simms).

Lana was the beloved wife of Randal R. Rhodes. They married on Sept. 1, 1984, at the Godfrey Church of Christ. She was employed at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City as a case manager RN-BSN.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughters, whom she was very proud of. Lana loved life; she loved to travel and put her toes in the sand. She was a very talented and crafty person. She enjoyed working with stained glass, cross stitching, and cooking. She loved sharing these experiences with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed spending time with her close group of friends, known as the “ETC” group. Lana was such a thoughtful and giving person, who loved with all of her heart. Her wonderful sense of humor always brought a smile to everyone’s face. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lana is also survived by her loving children, a daughter, Tammy L. Wittman (Dave) of Godfrey; a son, Robert D. Skiff Jr. of Roxana; a stepson, Raymond F. Rhodes of East Alton; three grandchildren, Kayla and Kelsy Wittman of Godfrey, and Ronica Lansdon (Jeff) of East Alton; a great-grandchild, Rykr Lansdon of East Alton; three sisters, Starla Irvin (Harold Jr.) of Shipman, Twila Adams (Robert) of Edwardsville, and Karen Dare (Robert) of Wood River; a brother, Craig Austin (Christina) of Brighton; and her mother-in-law, Roberta Rhodes of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law.

Her wishes were to be cremated with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Marks Mortuary is in charge of handling her arrangements.