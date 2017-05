Larry Dean Wheeler, 79, of Edwardsville, died Monday, May 1, 2017, in his apartment at Meridian Village.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Interment will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.