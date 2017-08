Larry G. Unger, 75, of Granite City, formerly of Edwardsville, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.