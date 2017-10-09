Larry Gene Hazen, 71, of Godfrey, died at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. following by visitation until 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey followed by full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Gateway Area Chapter or to Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home to purchase recliners for resident’s rooms.