Larry Keith Longman, 79, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Alton, to Leland and Verna (Newton) Longman.

A graduate of Roxana High School Class of 1957, Larry was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as an electrician at Laclede Steel until his retirement in 2001. Larry was an avid Roxana Shells fan. He enjoyed the simple things in life, especially his family and his dogs.

He married Kay Fiegenbaum Dec. 15, 1962, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. She survives in East Alton. Also surviving are three daughters, Stacie Jane (Greg) Garland of Granite City; Kimberly Kay (Mike) Chappell of Columbia, Mo., and Kristi Lynn (Tom) Skundrich of Wood River; four grandchildren, Brittany Kay Osbourne, Ryan Michael Chappell, Trey Mathew Garland, and Jordan Rose Skundrich; and three great-grandchildren, Leighton, Landri and Langston Osbourne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Longman; and a sister, Shirley Brooks Gavlick.

A private service was held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.

