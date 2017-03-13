Larry Kyle Shank, 73, of Godfrey, died at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017, at his residence.
Private services and burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Larry Kyle Shank, 73, of Godfrey, died at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017, at his residence.
Private services and burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014