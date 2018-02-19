Larry Kynion, 74, died on Sunday, February 18, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Irwin Chapel on Maryville Road in Granite City.
