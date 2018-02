Larry L. Duckworth, 81, died at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, Ill.