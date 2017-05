Larry M. “Iceman” Montgomery, 69, of Bethalto, died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.