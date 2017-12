Larry Neal Booten, 82, of Alton, died at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Military rites will be accorded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Alton Post No. 1308 Ritual Team.