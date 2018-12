Larry Roy Dawes, 63, of Granite City, died unexpectedly at 9:57 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Private burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.