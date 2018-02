Larry “Smitty” Allen Smith, 59, of Granite City, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Grace Church East in Pontoon Beach.

Wojstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.