Larry Wayne Devore, 62, of Granite City, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He loved being a truck driver, loved animals, and loved making crafts and making specialty cakes and pancakes for his grandchildren. He will be loved always and remain in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to GCAPA, P.O. Box 1311, Granite City, IL 62040, and mention Larry’s name.