Laura M. Hellrung died Thursday, May 11, 2017, six weeks before her 94th birthday, at the Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.