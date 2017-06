Laura J. Howard, 47, of Cottage Hills, died at 9:02 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.