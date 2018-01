Laura Kay Waynick, 64, of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, with friends and family able to share words of reflection at 7 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road.