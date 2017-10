Laura Lee Falter, 90, of Pontoon Beach, died at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Pontoon Baptist Church in Pontoon Beach.