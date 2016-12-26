Laura Rose Poli, 102, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2016, at Meridian Care Center in Glen Carbon.
There will be no visitation or services. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Laura Rose Poli, 102, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2016, at Meridian Care Center in Glen Carbon.
There will be no visitation or services. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014