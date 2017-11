LaVerne E. Pence (nee Mugler), 92, of Edwardsville, died at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Eden Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements.