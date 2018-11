LaVerne Marie Flinn

LaVerne Marie Flinn, 94, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at The Fountains in Granite City.

In celebration of LaVerne’s life, friends may call from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.