Lawrence “Larry” Paul Scaturro, 57, of New Baden, Ill., formerly of Venice, died at 3:24 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at noon Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary’s/St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1621 10th St., Madison. Private burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City handled cremation services.