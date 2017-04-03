Lawrence “Bob” R. Klunk, of Hardin, died at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Knights of Columbus Rosary Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Michael. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Michael with Kampsville American Legion Post conducting full military rights.