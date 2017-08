Lawrence Charles “Larry” Modene, 69, of St. Charles, Mo., died at 3:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.