Lawrence J. Klinke, 93, a longtime local automobile dealer and real estate manager, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital in Alton.

There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Saints Peter & Paul Church in Alton, followed by a military burial at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.