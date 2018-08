Lawrence (Larry) J. Garbs Jr. passed away unexpectedly March 8 in Topeka, KS. He was born on Oct. 26, 1956 and was 61 years old. Visitation will be from 9 am until 11 a.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow visitation at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah, Illinois. Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear will officiate.