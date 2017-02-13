Lawrence O. Sitton

Lawrence O. Sitton, 63, of Godfrey, died at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at his son’s home surrounded by family and friends.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. 