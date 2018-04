Leanna E. Poore, 90 of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at The Fountains in Granite City surrounded by her family.

In celebration of Leanna’s life, a memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, with Pastor Bill Hale officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A family burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 23, at Park View Memorial Gardens, 2100 E. Shepard Ave. in Kirksville, Mo.