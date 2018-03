Lela Marie Stone (nee Teems), 81, died at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at her residence, and will be missed by her family and friends.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.