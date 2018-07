Leland “Bud” Von Behren, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at his residence in East Alton, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastor Mark Hofferber and Pastor Kale Hansen will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.