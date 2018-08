Lelia F. Stricklin

Lelia F. Stricklin, 85, of Bethalto, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Bethalto United Methodist Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.