Lena A. Capps, 93, died at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.