Lena Irene Seitzer

Lena Irene Seitzer, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Monday, September 17, 2018, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in St. Charles, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Susie Pudman officiating.