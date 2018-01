Lenora Gaye Norris, 57, of Granite City, died at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

The family will have a memorial gathering at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Granite City.

Professional service entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.