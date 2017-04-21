Leo C. Wunder, 91, of Highland, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
Interment will be at a later date at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.
Spengel-Bolanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.
