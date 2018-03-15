Leo Charles Willis, 91, of O’Fallon, Ill., formerly of Granite City, died at 7:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Belleville Memorial East in Shiloh.
Burial will be private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
