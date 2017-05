Leo Scaturro, 94, of Granite City, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at Eden Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.