Leola Maxine Trosley, 95, of Meadowbrook, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.