Leonard Ray Miller, 79, of Glen Carbon, died peacefully Friday, July 14, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Windsor Cemetery in Windsor.