Leonard Stephen Wendel, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1949, in Granite City, the son of Leonard John and Sophie (Krenicky) Wendel. He married Pamela D. Haynes on June 15, 1974, in Edwardsville, and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Leonard served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a C.R.N.A. (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) at St. John’s Hospital for more than 30 years, retiring in 2011.

He is survived by his daughter Laura (companion, Adam Suver) Kyrouac of Springfield; his mother, Sophie Wendel of Granite City; and his brother, Larry (wife, Elaina) Wendel of Bakersfield, Calif.

Besides his wife, Pamela, he was preceded in death by his father, Leonard John Wendel.

Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018. Rev. Ruth Souther will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

