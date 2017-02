Les Sontag, 79, of Elsah, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, while on a walk near his home in Elsah.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is handling arrangements.