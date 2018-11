Leslie D. Neilson

Leslie D. Neilson, 67, of Alton, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16, at Abundant Life Church in Alton with Pastor Roy Rhodes officiating. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery in Greenfield.