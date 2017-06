Leslie “Dale” Wahlstrom, 89, died at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his home in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 16. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.