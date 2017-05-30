Leslie M. “Gibby” Gibson Jr., 87, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at his home after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home where services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 2. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park.
