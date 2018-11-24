Lester Allen Klope

Lester Allen Klope, 79, of Alton, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

He was born on October 27, 1939, in Alton to Lester and Cora Alice (Borum) Klope. He married Linda

Wetzel on April 22, 1962, at the Evangelical Reformed Church in Alton.

Allen is survived by his wife; children, Christopher Allen Klope (Sonja) and Kathryn Vantonder

(Quinton); and grandchildren, Madison Klope and Conner Warren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jordan Klope.

Allen was previously employed by the Telegraph as Bureau Chief and by Today’s AdVantage newspaper.

Allen faithfully served his family and community as Past President of the Wood River Rotary Club, Past President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, member of the Alton Golf Hall of Fame, named as the Alton Jaycees Outstanding Young Man of the Year, Past President of the Piasa Bird Council - recipient of the Silver Beaver Award - Wood Badge Instructor - Boy Scouts of America, President of the Evangelical United Church of Christ Consistory, President of Rock Gate Homeowners Association, Meals on Wheels volunteer, President of Atwood & Associates, and owner of L. Allen Klope Photography.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society or Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

An online condolence and guestbook may be found at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.