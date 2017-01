Lester “Gene” Finch, 84, of Godfrey, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.