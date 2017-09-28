Lester L. “Les” Klenke, 85, of Granite City and formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at his home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Edwardsville, a son of the late Louis and Malinda (Ziegler) Klenke. He married Doris F. (Hoy) Edwards-Klenke on Aug. 29, 1998, in Granite City and she survives. He retired as a self-employed insurance broker after 23 years of dedicated service. He had worked as a real estate broker for 20 years and had served 16 years as the chief financial officer for Westhoma Oil Company in Denver, Colo., prior to his retirement. He was a faithful member of Central Christian Church in Granite City, where he had served as a council moderator and elder emeritus. Les enjoyed his days of fishing and playing cards and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sherri L. and Steven Clark of Albuquerque, N.M., and Shelli L. Connelly of Marco Island, Fla.; a son, Lonnie L. Klenke of Granite City; four grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan Clark of Lexington, Ky., Shannon and Chris Claar of Berwick, Maine, Larae and Ian Jones of Wayne, N.J. and Danielle Connelly of Brooklyn, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jared and Cameron Claar of Berwick, Maine; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Edna Eberhart of Monford, Tenn., Ella Ostendorf of State College, Pa., Gladys Wilkening of Hamel and Darlene and Leo Rode of Pocahontas; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Hilbert C. and Verna Klenke of Edwardsville and Earl and Doris Klenke of Edwardsville; two sisters-in-law, Martha Klenke of Hamel and Ruth Klenke of Edwardsville; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Norman Woods; a brother, Wilmer Klenke; and two brothers-in-law, Edmond Eberhart and Ernest Ostendorf.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Central Christian Church, 2020 Johnson Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Darrell Brame officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at the Emmanuel Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church.

