Lillian A. Douglas, 85, of Glen Carbon, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Lillian’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.