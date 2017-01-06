Lillian K. Green, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 11:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Integrity Nursing Home of Wood River.

She was born Jan. 11, 1926, in East St. Louis, the daughter of the late John R. and Helen (Bose) Krause Sr. She had worked several years at Lenox Purse Factory in St. Louis and also had worked in the commissary in Australia.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. She enjoyed embroidery work, playing bingo and working number puzzles. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Zeke Green, whom she married on Jan. 25, 1968, in East St. Louis; a son, Steven Reeder; a brother, John R. Krause Jr. and two sisters, Geraldine F. Krause and Mary Ann Gregory.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Karl Schroeder of Hartford and Aleta “Sam” and Ted Hoef of Caseyville; a son and daughter-in-law, Don and Kathaleen Reeder of Anna, Texas; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Faye Krause of Fairview Heights; stepchildren and their spouses, Joe and Merilyn Green, John and Lynn Green, Molly and David Parkhill, Kathleen and James Parham and Sally and Chris Peterson; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Father Chris Comerford as celebrant. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.